UPDATE 2-Uber resumes self-driving program three days after Arizona crash

By Heather Somerville and Gina Cherelus
March 27 Uber Technologies Inc put its
self-driving cars back on the road on Monday, voicing confidence
in its autonomous vehicle program three days after one of its
cars was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.
Uber wrapped up a brief investigation and cleared its
autonomous cars to resume driving in the three cities where it
operates a self-driving pilot program - Tempe, San Francisco and
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - an Uber spokeswoman, who declined to
be named, told Reuters.
On Friday, Uber suspended its pilot program in the three
cities after the crash, in which a human-driven vehicle "failed
to yield" to an Uber vehicle while making a turn, said Josie
Montenegro, a spokeswoman for Tempe's police department. The
Uber car was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash.
"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to
roll onto its side," Montenegro said in an email. "There were no
serious injuries."
A driver and an engineer were in the front seats of the Uber
Volvo SUV at the time, a standard requirement for the
self-driving cars. The back seat was unoccupied.
A full police report on the crash is expected as early as
the middle of this week, said Detective Lily Duran of the Tempe
Police Department. She said the Uber vehicle was not at fault in
the collision.
Photos and a video posted on Twitter by Fresco News showed a
Volvo SUV flipped on its side after an apparent collision
involving two other, slightly damaged cars. Uber said the images
appeared to be from the Tempe crash scene.
There are no reported collisions involving Uber self-driving
cars in Pittsburgh, where the company launched its first program
in September, Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.
Experts in autonomous vehicles say crashes involving such
cars will happen, but as autonomous technology improves so too
will the safety of everyone on the road.
"Driverless cars keep getting better the more they drive,
whereas humans have a roughly constant safety record over the
years," said Hod Lipson, a professor of mechanical engineering
and roboticist at Columbia University, who estimates there are
about 23,000 traffic fatalities per week globally.
"The idea that somehow a human driver makes the drive more
secure is false comfort, and potentially dangerously
misleading," he said.
Uber's driverless car program has had its share of
controversy. In December, Uber moved its cars from San Francisco
to Arizona after a standoff with the California Department of
Motor Vehicles. Uber had refused to apply for the necessary
permit to test autonomous vehicles on public roads, and the DMV
revoked the registration of 16 Uber self-driving cars.
Uber conceded and applied for and received the permit
earlier this month.
The company also faces a lawsuit from Alphabet Inc's
self-driving car unit, Waymo, which accuses Uber of
stealing designs for technology critical to autonomous cars
known as Lidar. Uber has said Waymo's claims are false. The
lawsuit set in motion what many in the self-driving sector
predict will be a closely watched, acrimonious trade secrets
battle between the two tech rivals.
