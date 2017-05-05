Portland, Oregon to demand controversial Uber software tool

May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to
subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software
that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a
city official said on Friday.
Uber has acknowledged using the software, known as Greyball,
to circumvent government officials who were trying to clamp down
on Uber in areas where its service had not yet been approved,
including Portland. It has since stopped the use of the software
for that purpose, saying the program was created to check ride
requests to prevent fraud and safeguard drivers
Reuters reported on Thursday that the U.S. Department of
Justice has begun a criminal investigation into Uber's Greyball
program, and that a Northern California grand jury had issued a
subpoena to Uber concerning how the software tool functioned and
where it was deployed.
Portland began its own investigation of Greyball after the
New York Times revealed its existence in March. Uber has shared
some information with the city but has not turned over the
Greyball software itself.
In an interview on Friday, Portland Commissioner Dan
Saltzman, who oversees the city's transportation department,
said his colleagues on the city council have pledged to support
a subpoena against Uber, which will be voted on next week. If
Uber does not comply, Portland could ultimately review its
ability to operate in the city, Saltzman said.
"We are not ready to go there yet," Saltzman said.
In a statement, Uber's general manager for Oregon Bryce
Bennett said the company has "fully cooperated" with Portland
and provided relevant information to its investigation. The city
said it found no evidence Uber used Greyball to avoid inspectors
since Uber was allowed to operate there in 2015.
Portland received its own subpoena from the Northern
California grand jury for records relating to Uber's activities,
including emails between the city and the company or its
representatives, according to a copy of the document reviewed by
Reuters.
The subpoena to Portland was issued on March 10, a week
after the New York Times report.
The Portland subpoena does not indicate what criminal laws
are at issue in the probe. Likewise, Uber's grand jury subpoena
does not list any federal statutes that may have been violated,
a source familiar with the document said.
A subpoena from a grand jury is a request for documents or
testimony concerning a potential crime. It does not, in itself,
indicate wrongdoing or mean charges will be brought.
In a statement, Saltzman said the city supports the federal
investigation.
