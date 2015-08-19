BRIEF-Uber Technologies says Tata Opportunities Fund to make investment in co

Aug 19 Uber Technologies:
* Uber Technologies Inc says Tata Opportunities Fund will make
significant investment in co
Source Text: Uber and Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF), the
flagship private equity fund advised by Tata Capital, today
announced that TOF will make a significant investment in Uber,
the first such investment made by TOF in a global company with
headquarters outside India and underscores the confidence in
Uber. The partnership is a milestone for both entities and will
help Uber expand its services and solutions in India by
leveraging the Tata Opportunity Fund's network within the wider
Tata Group as well as externally.
