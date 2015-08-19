BRIEF-Uber Technologies says Tata Opportunities Fund to make investment in co

Aug 19 Uber Technologies:

Source Text: Uber and Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF), the flagship private equity fund advised by Tata Capital, today announced that TOF will make a significant investment in Uber, the first such investment made by TOF in a global company with headquarters outside India and underscores the confidence in Uber. The partnership is a milestone for both entities and will help Uber expand its services and solutions in India by leveraging the Tata Opportunity Fund's network within the wider Tata Group as well as externally. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )