版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 17:24 BJT

Uber to end services in Denmark - media

COPENHAGEN, March 28 Ride-hailing group Uber Technologies will discontinue its services in Denmark due to the country's new taxi law, it said at a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday, according to local broadcaster TV2 News.

According to TV2 News, Uber will end its services on April 18.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐