Uber to end services in Denmark - media

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
COPENHAGEN, March 28 Ride-hailing group Uber Technologies will discontinue its services in Denmark due to the country's new taxi law, it said at a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday, according to local broadcaster TV2 News.
According to TV2 News, Uber will end its services on April 18.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03