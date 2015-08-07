Uber lawyer says class action trial in California could set a risky precedent

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 A lawyer for ride service
Uber, which has been sued by drivers who contend they should be
considered employees and are seeking class action status, said
it would be preferable to have a trial just on the three drivers
who filed the complaint in order to avoid setting a risky
precedent.
The drivers, who filed suit in federal court in San
Francisco, claim they are entitled to reimbursement for
expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers
currently pay those costs themselves.
If allowed to proceed as a class action, the 2013 lawsuit
could cover more than 160,000 California drivers and give
plaintiffs leverage to negotiate a settlement.
At a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen
asked if there was a "tension or inconsistency" for Uber to
argue that every single one of its drivers is an independent
contractor, yet to also argue that the legal issues in the case
are so specific to each driver that it can't be decided as a
class action.
Uber could benefit from handling the case as a class action
if it is confident that drivers actually are independent
contractors under the law, Chen said.
Uber attorney Theodore Boutrous said a better procedure
would be to first have a trial solely on the three drivers,
instead of a "big, huge" class action that would set a risky
precedent.
"If you're confident in your case it would be a good
gamble," Chen responded.
One of the fastest-growing sharing-economy companies, Uber
operates in 57 countries, with an estimated value of more than
$40 billion.
The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the sharing
economy, as companies say the contractor model allows for
flexibility that many see as important to their success. An
ultimate finding that drivers are employees could raise Uber's
costs beyond the lawsuits' scope and force it to pay Social
Security, workers' compensation and unemployment insurance.
In June, a California labor commissioner ruled that an Uber
driver was an employee, not a contractor.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Douglas O'Connor et al vs. Uber Technologies Inc,
13-3826.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)