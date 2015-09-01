U.S. judge gives Uber drivers class action status

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 A U.S. judge said on Tuesday Uber drivers are entitled to class action status in litigation over whether they are independent contractors or employees, part of a case that could have wide implications for the sharing economy.
Three drivers sued Uber in a federal court in San Francisco, contending they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: