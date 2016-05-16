Lead plaintiff objects to deal in Uber driver lawsuit

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 A lead plaintiff in a driver class action against Uber said he does not support a proposed settlement in which thousands of drivers would receive up to $100 million, but remain independent contractors instead of employees.
According to a court filing on Monday, driver Douglas O'Connor said the deal "is not in my interest or in the interest of any Uber driver." (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.