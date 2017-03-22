版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 16:58 BJT

Uber expands international headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, March 22 The U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it will move its international headquarters in Amsterdam to a larger building ahead of plans to increase staff to 1,000 from 400.

Uber came to Amsterdam in October 2012 and it houses various parts of its operations, research, marketing and sales departments in the Dutch capital city. Amsterdam also hosts a team of engineers working on UberEATS food delivery software. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐