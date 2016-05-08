Uber to launch UberX service in Berlin - Welt am Sonntag

FRANKFURT May 8 Ride-hailing service Uber
aims to launch its UberX service, which uses licensed
professional drivers, in the German capital Berlin after failing
to find enough drivers in some of the country's other cities,
Uber's Germany chief Christian Freese told a newspaper.
"We are planning to start UberX in Berlin in June," weekly
Welt am Sonntag quoted Freese as saying in an interview
published on Sunday.
A German court last year banned San Francisco-based Uber
from running services using unlicensed cab drivers and set stiff
fines for any violations of local transport laws by the
pioneering online taxi firm.
The venture capital-backed company in Germany has since
limited itself to drivers that hold a passenger transport
license, among other legal requirements, through its UberX and
UberBlack smartphone apps.
But it has run into a shortage of drivers and currently
operates UberX only in Munich, having shut it down in other
German cities including Frankfurt and Hamburg.
In the long run, Freese said he also wanted to bring
UberPool to Germany, a service in which several customers share
one Uber vehicle to cut down on their share of the fare. But for
the moment, such a service would be in breach of German
passenger transport rules.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)