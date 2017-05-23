Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday
arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an
ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's
operations in the Asian financial city.
The arrests marked the latest upset for the San
Francisco-based technology company, which in March said it would
help five convicted Uber drivers to appeal their court case.
Police said they began an undercover operation in May and on
Tuesday arrested 20 men and one woman between the ages 21 to 59
for illegally driving a car for hire and driving without third
party risks insurance.
"I would like to stress that our law enforcement action is
ongoing and we do not rule out further arrests," said Lau
Tat-fai, Chief Inspector of Police Enforcement and Control
Decision at the Kowloon West district.
"We would like to say to the operator of the mobile phone
application, as a responsible organization, you need to ensure
cars for hire are equipped with a permit as required by Hong
Kong laws. This is a basic responsibility to passengers and
(shows) respect for Hong Kong laws," Lau said.
He said those who assist or instigate drivers might also
have to bear legal responsibility.
Uber was not immediately available for comment.
A local court in March had found five Uber drivers guilty
and fined them HK$10,000 ($1,287.91) each. It also revoked their
driving licenses for a year, but that punishment was suspended
upon the drivers' appeal.
Uber began a fierce publicity campaign following the
verdict, splashing ads on newspaper frontpages and giving out
plane tickets and Manchester United football jerseys to a few
random passengers.
The embattled technology company pulled out of Taiwan
earlier this year over mounting fines from regulators, but said
last month it would resume services.
(Reporting by Venus Wu. Additional reporting by Sijia Jiang;
Editing by Michael Perry)