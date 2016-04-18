Uber, Ola temporarily suspend surge pricing in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, April 18 Global ride-hailing company,
Uber Technologies Inc, has temporarily suspended
'surge pricing' in the Indian capital after the state government
threatened to cancel permits and impound vehicles of its
drivers, it said on Monday.
Rival Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, has
also suspended its 'peak pricing', the company said in a
statement on Monday.
Demand for taxis has increased as the Delhi state
government, trying to reduce pollution, introduced an 'odd-even'
scheme to ration car usage based on their registration numbers.
Surge pricing is the term for when demand for taxis
outstrips supply, resulting in Uber charging higher rates than
normal to encourage more drivers to offer rides.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who introduced the
odd-even scheme, said in a tweet on Sunday that he had received
some complaints against Uber and its local rival, Ola.
Kejriwal tweeted on Monday saying strict action, including
permit cancellation and impounding vehicles, could be taken
against taxis which charge rates more than government prescribed
rates.
"Given the threat of the Delhi government ... we are
temporarily suspending surge in Delhi with immediate effect,"
Gagan Bhatia, general manager at Uber for North India said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Keith Weir)