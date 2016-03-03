Uber, Ola launch rival motorbike-hailing services in India

NEW DELHI, March 3 Uber Technologies Inc.
and India's Ola launched rival motorcycle-hailing
services in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Thursday,
as the competitors go head-to-head to target commuters tired of
sitting in their cars in traffic.
Two-wheelers are the most popular form of transport in many
of India's traffic-clogged cities, but schemes to rent a bike
and driver by the kilometre are rare.
Uber, which is investing heavily to compete against local
ride-hailing services across Asia, including Ola in India, is
piloting "uberMOTO" as a project developed specifically for
cities in emerging markets.
Last week it announced its first motorcycle scheme, choosing
Thailand's capital Bangkok, where it will compete with GrabTaxi,
which already lets users book motorcycle taxis in some South
East Asian countries.
Ola, also based in Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, and backed
by Japan's Softbank Group, said its "Bike Taxis" would
help customers zip through traffic.
India is one of the world's largest markets for
two-wheelers.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)