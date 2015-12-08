版本:
Uber says has government approval to operate in Jakarta

JAKARTA Dec 8 U.S. ride sharing service operator Uber said on Tuesday it had received the green light from the Jakarta governor to operate in the Indonesian capital.

"Yesterday, the Jakarta Government took a first step towards making history," Uber said in a statement.

"Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) officially recognized Uber's value and legality having received approval from the BKPM (Indonesia's investment coordinating board)," the company added.

Uber has been aggressively expanding globally, but it has faced regulatory and competitive obstacles in major markets.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
