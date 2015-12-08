Uber says has government approval to operate in Jakarta

JAKARTA Dec 8 U.S. ride sharing service
operator Uber said on Tuesday it had received the green light
from the Jakarta governor to operate in the Indonesian capital.
"Yesterday, the Jakarta Government took a first step towards
making history," Uber said in a statement.
"Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) officially
recognized Uber's value and legality having received approval
from the BKPM (Indonesia's investment coordinating board)," the
company added.
Uber has been aggressively expanding globally, but it has
faced regulatory and competitive obstacles in major markets.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)