Uber is added to surge-pricing lawsuit, could prompt arbitration

| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 A federal judge said Uber
Technologies Inc can be added as a defendant in an antitrust
lawsuit against its chief executive officer over its pricing
practices, an outcome the ride-sharing service wanted in its bid
to force the case into arbitration.
In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan called Uber a "necessary party" to
Connecticut passenger Spencer Meyer's lawsuit against CEO Travis
Kalanick, given its interest in maintaining its surge pricing
algorithm and its contracts with drivers.
"While plaintiff now pretends that he 'seeks no relief
whatsoever against Uber,' such an assertion is at odds with any
fair reading of plaintiff's claim," Rakoff wrote in his decision
dated June 19.
Rakoff suggested that Meyer might have sued only Kalanick to
avoid a clause in his user agreement requiring that disputes
with San Francisco-based Uber be arbitrated.
Uber had made the same argument, accusing Meyer of pursuing
a "strategic effort" to avoid arbitration even as he sought a
large amount of information from the company, through Kalanick.
Rakoff also said a failure to add Uber as a defendant could
bar the company from contesting antitrust liability in other
lawsuits, if he were to impose an injunction against Kalanick.
Arbitration can make it harder to pursue group claims, and
because of the cost can dissuade individuals from seeking
remedies at all.
Andrew Schmidt, a lawyer for Meyer, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Uber and a lawyer for Kalanick
did not immediately respond to similar requests.
Meyer accused Kalanick of illegally conspiring with Uber
drivers to coordinate high surge pricing fares during periods of
heavy demand, by agreeing to charge prices set by an algorithm
in the Uber smartphone app for hailing rides.
Uber takes a share of revenue that drivers generate.
The lawsuit sought class-action status on behalf of Uber
passengers nationwide who have used the app, and a subclass of
passengers subjected to surge pricing.
Two weeks ago, Rakoff ordered Uber to turn over documents to
help him determine whether it instructed a private investigator
to lie in order to uncover information about Meyer.
The case is Meyer v Kalanick, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-09796.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)