UPDATE 2-Lyft asks judge to stop Uber's 'witch-hunt' for trade secrets

By Heather Somerville and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Ride service Lyft on
Thursday asked a U.S. judge to prevent its biggest rival, Uber,
from making further demands for confidential information, as
part of a case about a data breach that affected as many as
50,000 Uber drivers.
In court documents filed in the litigation, Lyft called
Uber's data request an attempt "to conduct its own witch-hunt"
and "to dig into its competitor's internal, confidential and
trade-secret information."
Uber filed a civil lawsuit in San Francisco federal court
early last year in an attempt to unmask the perpetrator behind a
May 2014 hack, which resulted in as many as 50,000 of its
drivers' names and their license numbers being improperly
downloaded.
The Lyft filings on Thursday came in a related class action
lawsuit over the breach that was brought by an Uber driver. They
mark the startup's first public entry into the litigation over
Uber's data breach.
Uber is seeking information about the breach from a Lyft
employee, according to the Lyft court filings.
Two sources told Reuters in October that a Comcast IP
address had access to a security key that was used in the
breach. The Comcast IP address was assigned to Lyft's technology
chief, Chris Lambert.
That IP address, however, was not the one that committed the
breach. Lyft has said it has found no evidence that any of its
employees were involved.
The Lyft employee Uber has subpoenaed over the breach has
never been publicly named in court documents.
Uber has demanded a wide array of information from the Lyft
employee, including communications the person had with any Uber
drivers and passengers, web browsing activity around the time of
the hack, and documents related to "any scraped, crawled,
spidered, copied, downloaded or otherwise accessed from Uber's
computers, servers, or services."
Lyft alleged on Thursday that Uber is using the litigation
to collect "confidential and sensitive Lyft information" and
said its requests are "abusive and harassing."
Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment late Thursday. In court documents, Uber said, "We are
not currently seeking anything under the custody or control of
Lyft."
Uber in 2014 discovered that someone downloaded its driver
database, which should have been accessible only with a digital
security key. A search for that key turned up a copy on the
code-development site GitHub, where it had been left by mistake.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)