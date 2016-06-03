UPDATE 2-Two U.S. judges defer decisions on deals to settle Uber, Lyft driver lawsuits

(Updates with outcome of Uber hearing)
By Heather Somerville and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Ride-hailing companies
Uber and Lyft sought approval from federal judges on Thursday
for proposed multi-million-dollar settlement agreements in
separate class-action lawsuits brought by drivers, which would
keep the drivers classified as independent contractors. Neither
company got an answer.
The proposed $27 million settlement in the lawsuit against
Lyft took an unexpected detour when U.S. District Judge Vince
Chhabria deferred a decision on the deal so he could consider
whether drivers in a separate Lyft lawsuit should get some of
the money.
The proposed agreement would settle a lawsuit between the
company and 150,602 drivers who claimed they should be treated
as employees. The deal came before Chhabria on Thursday for
preliminary approval. He said he would make a decision at a
later date.
Meanwhile, Uber sought approval from another federal judge
in San Francisco, Edward Chen, for its proposed settlement,
which includes a payout of up to $100 million. After a hearing
went on for nearly four hours, Chen said he would make a ruling
at a later date.
The Uber settlement would affect roughly 385,000 current and
former drivers in California and Massachusetts.
Both agreements would keep drivers classified as independent
contractors. A ruling that drivers are employees would affect
the profits and valuations at both companies.
Drivers who brought the lawsuits contended they should be
deemed employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses,
including gasoline and vehicle maintenance. Those expenses are
now borne by the drivers.
The proposed Uber settlement has faced staunch objections
from drivers, particularly because the proposed amount is well
below the total potential damages in the case of $852 million.
"It's basically a sellout," Edward Escobar, a driver and
member of advocacy group United Drivers, said following the
hearing.
Chen raised concerns about the proposed deal, including a
two-year sunset on some non-monetary concessions for drivers and
Uber's refusal to include a tipping feature in its app.
"It seems a simple answer is to put it in the app," he said.
There is a tipping feature on the Lyft app.
Uber lawyer Theodore Boutrous argued that tipping is an
inconvenience to riders, saying that drivers who want tips in
the app can go work for Lyft.
The Lyft settlement faced an unexpected detour when
plaintiffs in a separate Lyft class action, known as the Zamora
case, for plaintiff Alex Zamora, made a motion requesting a
portion of the $27 million be reallocated to them or that money
be added to the settlement and earmarked for them.
The Zamora plaintiffs say they are owed reimbursement up to
about $75 million for commissions Lyft took from their fares.
