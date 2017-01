Aug 30 Global ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc said it had hired Jeff Jones, chief marketing officer at Target Corp, to be president of its flagship ride-sharing business.

Jones will be responsible for Uber's operations, marketing and customer support globally. (ubr.to/2cclIj5)

Target said Jones would leave effective Sept. 9. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)