UPDATE 2-Uber hires senior Target executive to lead global operations

Aug 30 Uber Technologies Inc has
plucked a top executive from U.S. retailer Target to help lead
the growing ride-services company and reshape its image.
Uber said on Tuesday it hired Jeff Jones, chief marketing
officer for Target Corp, to oversee the bulk of its
global operations. Jones will be president of ride-sharing at
Uber, running local Uber services in every city, as well as
marketing efforts and customer support.
The hire underscores efforts by Uber, which has become the
dominant on-demand ride service, to bolster its reputation and
brand. Since 2009, the company has aggressively expanded to more
than 450 cities, at times steamrolling regulators and launching
campaigns against local lawmakers.
Jones joined Target in 2012 to rejuvenate its brand and is
credited with modernizing the retailer's marketing efforts. He
led campaigns including #MoreMusic, under which Target partnered
with singer Gwen Stefani for a live video that aired during the
Grammy Awards and released exclusive tracks from artists such as
Adele, part of an effort to burnish Target's cool image.
Prior to that, Jones led marketing for Gap Inc and
worked for Coca-Cola and advertising firm McKinney.
"Jones has a strong track record of driving the narrative
around Target's brand, and will now try to do the same for
Uber," said Mike Mannor, associate professor at the University
of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.
"You can surely expect to see stakeholders responding
positively to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick taking steps to upgrade
his middling in-house talent with proven professional chops."
Kalanick said in a blog post that he and Jones met in
February and "within minutes we were debating how Uber could
improve its reputation." (ubr.to/2cclIj5)
Kalanick said he wants to align Uber's marketing functions
more closely with individual city operations and put more focus
on customer service.
Uber's global operations span dozens of countries and about
1.5 million drivers.
Jones' hiring marks a change for Ryan Graves, who has been
at Uber since 2010 and ran the company's operations and global
expansion. Graves will give up some of those responsibilities
but continue to work on Uber's delivery businesses, including
UberEats and UberRush, as well as other projects, Kalanick said.
Jones' exit is the latest in a string of executive
departures from Target, which has made a series of management
changes since last year.
Among other moves, the big-box retailer appointed Chief
Financial Officer John Mulligan to the newly created role of
chief operating officer. It has also added new hires as it
focuses on higher-margin categories such as baby and wellness
products and revamps online sales.
