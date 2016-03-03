CORRECTED-Uber launches low-cost service in Pakistan amid broader Asia push

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
(Corrects region in spokeswoman's title paragraph 3)
* Cheap uberGo service starts in eastern city of Lahore
* Cash payments allowed in country where credit cards rare
* Company says drivers to go through rigorous screening, training
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 3 U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc launched in Pakistan on Thursday, venturing into a country where credit cards are rare and security is a concern.
Uber's launch comes shortly after rival service Easy Taxi, backed by German firm Rocket Internet, pulled out of Pakistan amid a broad exit from Asia, where competition from local ride-hailing start-ups including Singapore-based Grab Taxi and China's Didi Kuaidi is strong.
Uber's Pakistan launch is part of a $250 million drive into central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, Shaden Abdellatif, Uber's head of communications for the region, told Reuters.
It launched its low-cost uberGo service across Lahore at 13.7 Pakistani rupees (13 U.S. cents) per km, a price Abdellatif said was low enough to attract as many customers as possible.
And in a departure from its usual business model, Uber customers will be allowed to pay in cash, rather than credit cards, which are rarely used in Pakistan.
"The response to our arrival has been fantastic - both from riders and drivers," Abdellatif said.
In Pakistan, Uber must contend with one of the lowest Internet penetration rates in Asia.
The safety of both passengers and drivers will also be a major challenge in a country with a high crime rate and an intractable Taliban insurgency. In neighbouring India, the government temporarily banned Uber after an Uber driver was accused of rape.
Abdellatif said all Uber drivers would go through rigorous screening, as well as undergo mandatory training aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment.
"We are also engaging the local law enforcement on ways we can develop the incident response process," she added.
Uber, currently valued at over $50 billion, has expanded more quickly globally than any company in history and is operating in 300 cities in over 60 countries. ($1 = 104.7000 Pakistani rupees) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.