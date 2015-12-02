版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四

Uber launches ride-hailing button for use in apps

Dec 2 Online taxi-hailing service Uber is launching a new button, called the Ride Request Button, which developers can add to their apps.

The button will appear next to addresses in third-party apps that users can tap to instantly get a ride, Uber said in a blog post. (ubr.to/1NqJym9) (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

