Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart

April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.

Whetstone's departure comes weeks after two of Uber's high-level executives announced their plans to leave.

Uber had recently faced calls for consumers to boycott the company and make changes in senior management following a series of revelations about its culture and business tactics.

In February, a female former Uber engineer published a blog post describing Uber as a workplace where sexual harassment was common and went unpunished. The blog post prompted an internal investigation that is being led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott)
