Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart

April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies
Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel
Whetstone, will leave the company.
Whetstone's departure comes weeks after two of Uber's
high-level executives announced their plans to leave.
Uber had recently faced calls for consumers to boycott the
company and make changes in senior management following a series
of revelations about its culture and business tactics.
In February, a female former Uber engineer published a blog
post describing Uber as a workplace where sexual harassment was
common and went unpunished. The blog post prompted an internal
investigation that is being led by former U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Bill Trott)