Lawsuit against Uber withdrawn over alleged India rape

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 A woman who sued Uber over an alleged rape by a driver in India has voluntarily withdrawn her lawsuit against the company, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi last year, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures.
The terms of settling the case were not disclosed in the court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editiing by Alan Crosby)
