Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss

Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and
its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing
service said on Friday.
Its adjusted net loss was $2.8 billion, excluding the
operation in China it sold last year, said Uber, the largest of
Silicon Valley's 'unicorns,' or venture capital-backed companies
with a valuation above $1 billion.
As a private company, now worth $68 billion, Uber does not
report its financial results publicly. Uber confirmed the
figures in an emailed statement after Bloomberg first reported
the results.
Uber did not provide first quarter figures, but a
spokeswoman said they "seem to be in line with expectations."
In a separate emailed statement, Rachel Holt, Uber's
regional general manager for the United States and Canada, said:
"We’re fortunate to have a healthy and growing business, giving
us the room to make the changes we know are needed on management
and accountability, our culture and organization, and our
relationship with drivers.”
Uber has been rocked by a number of setbacks lately,
including detailed accusations of sexual harassment from a
former female employee and a video showing Chief Executive
Travis Kalanick harshly berating an Uber driver.
The company is in the process of hiring a chief operating
officer to help Kalanick manage the company, repair its
tarnished image and improve its culture.
