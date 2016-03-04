UPDATE 1-U.S. Chamber of Commerce sues Seattle over Uber, Lyft ordinance

(Recasts with lawsuit filed, adds statements by Uber and Lyft)
By Heather Somerville and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 The U.S. Chamber of
Commerce sued the city of Seattle on Thursday over an ordinance
that allows drivers of ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft
to unionize, saying it violates federal antitrust laws.
Seattle last year became the first U.S. city to pass a law
giving drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft, as well as
taxi and for-hire drivers, the right to collectively negotiate
on pay and working conditions.
City officials took action amid growing concerns about how
drivers are compensated. Both Uber and Lyft vigorously opposed
the measure, arguing that existing federal labor law trumps
local legislation.
The chamber, a federation of more than 3 million businesses,
is the newest entry into the growing legal battle being waged by
numerous factions in courts across the United States over
whether the drivers are independent contractors or employees,
and what sort of benefits and rights they should have.
"Seattle and thousands of other municipalities would be free
to adopt their own disparate regulatory regimes, which would ...
inhibit the free flow of commerce among private service
providers around the Nation," according to the lawsuit, filed in
U.S. District Court in Seattle.
The chamber is seeking to have the law suspended.
Uber said in a statement that the lawsuit "raises serious
questions not only about whether the city has run afoul of
federal laws, but also about the impact on drivers who rely on
ride-sharing to earn flexible income."
Lyft, in a separate statement, said the ordinance "may
undermine the flexibility that makes Lyft so attractive both to
drivers and passengers."
The ordinance was approved unanimously by the city council
but opposed by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
Representatives for Seattle's city council could not
immediately be reached for comment on Thursday; officials said
in December they were prepared for a lawsuit.
"We have millions of dollars set aside," Councilman Mike
O'Brien, who proposed the measure, told Reuters.
Richard Reibstein, a labor lawyer who runs the independent
contractor practice at Pepper Hamilton, said the law is a threat
to all the businesses the chamber represents.
"If a municipality could pass an ordinance of this nature
addressed to the ride-sharing industry, it could pass an
ordinance of this nature against any industry and all
industries," he said.
The chamber also argues that Seattle cannot make a
determination about the employment status of drivers before the
National Labor Relations Board makes a decision on the issue.
The NLRB is reviewing at least four cases and is expected to
make a blanket decision concerning their status.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; editing by Grant McCool)