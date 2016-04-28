Uber's proposed class-action settlement leaves some dissatisfied

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 28
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Uber's proposed
settlement of a high-profile class-action lawsuit last week has
drawn opposition from some drivers and other concerned parties
as the ride-hailing service seeks to avoid reclassifying drivers
as employees.
The settlement, which still must be approved by a San
Francisco federal judge, provides for a $100 million payout to
drivers, who could get as little $12 apiece or as much as a few
thousand dollars, depending on how many miles they drove.
The deal contains a number of caveats and contingencies,
however, such as making $16 million of the payout to drivers
dependent on Uber Technologies Inc's future valuation
increasing by 150 percent.
Moreover, the settlement's non-monetary provisions are set
to expire in two years, although Uber may choose to keep them in
place after that.
"If there were going to be any teeth to this settlement,
(the expiration) wouldn't be there," said Christian Perea, an
Uber driver and writer for The Rideshare Guy, a popular blog and
podcast for drivers.
The sunset clause is a way for Uber to protect itself from
long-term costs and annoyances, said Jack Schaedel, a labor and
employment attorney at the Dykema law firm, who is not involved
in the case. If any of the concessions ends up "being totally
unwieldy and Uber totally hates it, Uber can get rid of it," he
said.
Uber declined to comment.
A Rideshare Guy post explaining the terms of the settlement
drew more than 100 comments, many of them blasting the proposed
deal. Uber drivers expressed dissatisfaction for a range of
reasons, including that the settlement leaves unresolved the
central issue of whether the law requires that drivers be
qualified as employees.
Among the non-monetary provisions of the settlement are a
new policy governing driver termination, including an appeals
process for drivers terminated by Uber, and an agreement that
the privately-held company will clarify that drivers do not
automatically receive gratuities from their fares and allow them
to solicit tips.
The company also agreed to assist with the creation of a
drivers' association.
OUTSIDE OBJECTIONS
Lawyers representing Uber drivers in another class-action
case have said in court filings they may object to the
settlement because drivers covered by it would no longer be able
to participate in their case, which challenges Uber's alleged
use of credit reports during driver background checks.
The lawyers also object to Uber's request to omit details
from the settlement that would allow drivers to better evaluate
the deal.
The company has asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen to
redact key figures in court filings, including an estimate of
the total potential value of drivers' legal claims had they won
in a jury trial.
The redacted information "is critically important to any
analysis of whether the proposed settlement is fundamentally
fair, adequate, and reasonable," the lawyers wrote in a court
filing.
Uber has said the figures are trade secrets and would damage
the company if made public. In an order on Wednesday, Chen told
both sides to further explain their positions, given the
importance of the information.
In a similar lawsuit against Lyft, Uber's chief competitor,
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied that company's request
to keep secret similar information. Chhabria ultimately rejected
the proposed $12.25 million settlement offer because it
represented only about 9 percent of the potential value of
drivers' claims, a deal that he said "short-changed" drivers.
While he will gladly cash a settlement check if one comes
his way, driver Perea said the deal with Uber provides little
solace.
"We were hoping for a more definitive answer on what the
on-demand economy would look like in the future, and a sense
that this whole new economy that was taking off would work," he
said.
A hearing on the deal is scheduled for June.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; editing by Sue
Horton and G Crosse)