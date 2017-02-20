UPDATE 2-Uber CEO orders 'urgent investigation' on sexual harassment claims

(New throughout, adding context and more detail of allegations)
By Heather Somerville and Vishal Sridhar
Feb 19 The chief executive of Uber Technologies
Inc has ordered an "urgent investigation" into claims
of sexual harassment at the ride-hailing service made by a
former employee.
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said on Sunday he instructed
his chief human resources officer to investigate the accusations
described in a blog post by Susan Fowler, who worked as an
engineer at Uber from November 2015 to December 2016.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Kalanick called Fowler's
allegations "abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for
and believes in."
Fowler wrote in a blog post published Sunday that she was
subjected to sexual advances but, when she reported the offense
to human resources officials and management, they declined to
punish the offender because he "was a high performer." bit.ly/2kCE416
Fowler, who is now an engineer at payments company Stripe,
said her manager used the company's chat software to try "to get
me to have sex with him." She took screenshots of the messages
and reported him.
Instead, management said "they wouldn't feel comfortable
punishing him for what was probably just an innocent mistake on
his part," Fowler wrote.
Fowler's tale prompted a backlash, including a revival of
the #DeleteUber movement, which stemmed from accusations that
the San Francisco ride service aimed to profit from a protest
last month at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport following
President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and
immigrants from certain countries.
"We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be
absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber - and
anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired,"
Kalanick said on Sunday.
Arianna Huffington, who joined Uber's board last year, said
in a tweet that she would work with the company's new chief
human resources officer, Liane Hornsey, to conduct the
investigation.
Many women working in Silicon Valley, particularly in highly
technical roles, say they have experienced misogyny and
harassment in the male-dominated field. Technology companies are
under mounting pressure to hire more diverse workforces -
including more women, blacks and Latinos - but progress has been
slow.
Fowler said that when she joined Uber, the division she
worked in comprised more than 25 percent women. By the time she
left, only 3 percent of the 150 or so engineers were women.
