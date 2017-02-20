Uber CEO calls for 'urgent investigation' into former engineer's sexual harassment claims

Feb 19 The chief executive of Uber Technologies
Inc has ordered an "urgent investigation" into claims
of sexual harassment raised by a former engineer in a blog post.
Susan Fowler, who left Uber in December, wrote that she was
subjected to sexual advances through a 'string of messages' over
the company's chat software from the beginning of her
employment. bit.ly/2kCE416
"What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber
stands for and believes in," CEO Travis Kalanick said on the
Twitter microblog on Sunday in response to the Folwer's post. He
said he had instructed Chief Human Resources Officer Liane
Hornsey to conduct an urgent investigation.
Fowler wrote that Human Resources told her the person "was a
high performer" and that management would not be comfortable in
"giving him anything other than a warning".
Arianna Huffington, editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post,
said in a tweet that as a representative of Uber's board of
directors, she would work with Hornsey in the investigation.
The San Francisco-based company was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in BENGALURU; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)