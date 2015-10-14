Shopify partners with Uber to ensure same-day delivery

Oct 14 Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc
said it was partnering with taxi-hailing
service Uber to help merchants deliver goods to
customers on the same day in New York City, Chicago and San
Francisco.
Shopify said the UberRUSH delivery service will be available
to its merchants in the three cities from Wednesday.
U.S. department stores such as Kohl's Corp and
Macy's Inc offer same-day delivery services in partnership
with Deliv, an Uber-like startup that contracts drivers to pick
up ordered items from stores and malls and deliver them to
customers.
Shopify merchants can provide their customers with an option
for UberRUSH delivery, the company said.
Merchants can request an Uber pickup and both the customer
and the merchant can track the exact location from pickup to
drop-off from Shopify.
Re/code reported last month that Uber was planning to tie-up
with retailers and fashion brands.
Uber, which faces legal claims against alleged violations
including using unlicensed drivers for its taxi-hailing
operations, also operates a food delivery service in eight U.S.
cities, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)