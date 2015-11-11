Uber to relaunch premium taxi service in S.Korea

SEOUL Nov 11 Ride-hailing company Uber
Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it will relaunch a
premium taxi service in South Korea's capital this year, hoping
to revamp its brand in Asia's fourth-largest economy after
running foul of regulators.
The UberBLACK service was being relaunched after the South
Korean government eased regulations to pave the way for high-end
taxi services, the U.S. company said.
Parliament earlier this year banned services like UberX,
which match customers with private drivers who do not have a
commercial taxi licence.
Uber had since been offering two services in South Korea:
uberTaxi, which matches users with licensed taxi drivers, and
the upscale UberBLACK service.
UberBLACK was limited to a small group of qualifying
passengers, including those with disabilities and foreigners,
until Uber suspended it this week to get it ready for the
general public.
The new premium service in Seoul will only involve
commercially licensed drivers, Uber said.
Drivers for Uber's new service will get discounts on Kia
Motors Corp's K9 sedans as part of an agreement
between the carmaker and Uber.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)