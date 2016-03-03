Uber teams with Florida city on public transit test

| ORLANDO, Fla., March 3
ORLANDO, Fla., March 3 A Florida city is testing
whether it can save millions of dollars in road-building and
other public transportation expenses by subsidizing the cost of
rides with Uber Technologies Inc.
Altamonte Springs, an Orlando suburb, on March 21 will
become the nation's first city to pay a portion of the fare for
all trips with Uber within its limits, according to Christine
Mitchell, Uber's general manager in Central Florida.
The goal is to integrate the on-demand ride service into the
transportation network, get cars off the road and induce people
to use mass transit such as SunRail, the two-year-old regional
commuter train, said city manager Frank Martz.
Altamonte Springs has budgeted $500,000, partly from local
businesses, for a year-long study during which it will pick up
20 percent of all Uber rides in city limits, and 25 percent for
those to or from its SunRail station.
"It is infinitely cheaper than the alternatives," said
Martz, whose city has a population of about 43,000 and median
income of $50,000. "A mile of road costs tens of millions of
dollars. You can operate this for decades on $10 million."
Some economics and public policy experts who study Uber
disagree.
"I see this plan as blowing (the city's) budget out of the
water," said Joann Weiner, director of the master's program in
applied economics at George Washington University.
Subsidies usually cause costs to increase because someone
else is picking up part of the tab, she said. The city's budget
also may not account for rider demand.
The other big question is public acceptance.
Martz said suburban sprawl in Florida has made
transportation solutions like bus routes inefficient and
unaffordable. He believes cheaper Uber rides also will help
those who need public transportation to reach available bus and
rail services.
However, advocates for the homeless and poor who rely on
buses say this will not help them.
Andrae Bailey, chief executive for the Central Florida
Commission on Homeless, argued that the homeless and poor who
rely on city buses typically don't benefit from technological
solutions because they don't have easy internet access."
Lyft, Uber's largest ride-hailing competitor in the United
States, is also in negotiations with transit agencies about
subsidies for Lyft rides, said Emily Castor, Lyft director of
transportation policy. She did not provide the names.
If the city decides to continue the service, Martz said the
contract will be open to other bidders.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Stephen R.
Trousdale and Andrew Hay)