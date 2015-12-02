版本:
U.S. judge certifies class action against Uber over gratuities

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said a lawsuit against Uber could proceed as a class action in a case over allegations that the ride service misled customers about how it shares gratuities with drivers.

However, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco certified a smaller class of plaintiff customers than had been sought by their attorneys. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

