CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Uber buys self-driving truck startup Otto; teams with Volvo

(Corrects 9th paragraph to show Otto deal valued at about $680
million, or 1 percent of Uber valuation)
By Bernie Woodall
Aug 18 Ride service Uber Technologies Inc said
on Thursday it acquired self-driving trucks startup Otto and
formed a $300 million alliance with Volvo Car Group to develop
self-driving cars.
Uber's moves reflect its eagerness to advance self-driving
technology. If its ambitions are realized, these vehicles could
over time reduce its biggest cost, paying drivers.
Uber would also be positioned to expand into the trucking
industry, which had revenue of about $726.4 billion in the
United States in 2015, according to trade data.
Carpooling firms have formed alliances with large
automakers, such as General Motors Co and ride-hailing
service Lyft, to accelerate those efforts, which depend on
software and hardware working together to give a vehicle the
right reflexes in traffic.
"Partnership is crucial to our self-driving strategy because
Uber has no experience making cars," Uber Chief Executive
Officer Travis Kalanick wrote in a blogpost.
"To do it well is incredibly hard, as I realized on my first
visit to a car manufacturing plant several years ago."
Uber, which has a research center in Pittsburgh, will by the
end of this month begin a pilot program in which trusted Uber
customers will be able to use their phones to summon a
self-driving car for use in a downtown Pittsburgh, according to
a source with knowledge of Uber's plans.
It will be the first time members of the public will be able
to use self-driving vehicles. A driver trained to handle the
autonomous cars will be behind the wheel to step in if needed.
The purchase of Otto, a start-up company less than a year
old with fewer than 100 employees, will be for 1 percent of
Uber's valuation, if certain technical targets are met, said the
source.
Recently, that valuation was about $68 billion, placing the
value of the deal at about $680 million. Current Otto employees
would get a fifth of profits Uber earns from a self-driving
trucking business, if those targets are met, the source said.
Current Otto employees would get a fifth of profits Uber earns
from a self-driving trucking business.
Anthony Levandowski, one of Otto's co-founders, will lead
Uber's self-driving efforts in San Francisco, Palo Alto and
Pittsburgh, Kalanick said on the company's website. (here)
That includes personal transportation such as ride-hailing
services, as well as delivery services and trucking, Kalanick
said.
Levandowski was one of four founders of Otto, each of whom
worked at Alphabet Inc's Google and its self-driving
program.
VOLVO DEAL FOCUSES ON SUV
The Uber-Volvo partnership will allow Uber to pool resources
with the Swedish-based carmaker, owned by China's Geely
, into initially developing the autonomous driving
capabilities of Volvo's flagship XC90 SUV model. The investment
will be shared roughly equally by the two
companies..
There was no timeline given for the alliance, but the source
said the goal is to develop a fully self-driving car by 2021,
and that Uber, which does not plan to make its own vehicle, will
align with other automakers over time.
Uber will buy Volvos and then install its own driverless
control system. Some of the Volvos will join a handful of Ford
Motor Co Fusion sedans that will be used to start the
pilot program that combines self-driving and ride-hailing in
downtown Pittsburgh.
So far Otto has tested self-driving trucks for highway use
only.
Developers hope for productivity gains with the new
technology that will enable trucks to drive around the clock,
leaving humans to rest, do paperwork and take controls only
while going on and off highways.
Over the long-term, Uber and rivals such as Lyft could cut
the cost of paying drivers if they can gradually incorporate
self-driving cars into their fleets. But at least for now, said
the source familiar with the Uber-Otto agreement, Uber will
expand its driver network, which now stands at 1.5 million
globally in more than 450 cities.
A spokesman for U.S. safety regulator National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said it "continues to engage with
all entities that are developing, testing and deploying
automated technologies to ensure that they are advancing road
safety."
Federal guidelines will be issued soon on development and
testing of "highly automated vehicles," he said.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington;
Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)