Udacity self-driving taxi spinoff Voyage takes aim at Uber

FRANKFURT, April 6 Silicon Valley online
education start-up Udacity is spinning out its school for
driverless car engineers to develop self-driving taxis, taking
aim at the likes of Uber Technologies Inc, the company
said on Thursday.
Udacity was co-founded by Sebastian Thrun, who was also the
co-founder of the Google X research lab that led development of
Google's self-driving car.
The new company, dubbed Voyage Auto, will not build its own
cars but it will retrofit existing vehicles.
"I'm starting a new thing with great friends called Voyage
Auto," Chief Executive Oliver Cameron said on his LinkedIn page.
"We’re deploying autonomous taxis to real users very, very
soon."
Cameron is a former VP engineering & product at Udacity. He
said on his LinkedIn page that "Voyage is building an extremely
cheap and safe autonomous taxi service."
Udacity is worth more than $1 billion. It is betting that
its focus on vocational courses for professionals, as well as
its work for global companies such as Google, will help it to
stand out in the fast-growing online education industry.
The LinkedIn page of Voyage Auto showed it had 4 employees.
Business Insider reported first about Voyage Auto. It said
Voyage would not be using any of the technology built by
Udacity's students, citing Chief Marketing Officer Shernaz
Daver.
