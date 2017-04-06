UPDATE 1-Udacity self-driving taxi spin-off Voyage takes aim at Uber

(Adds details from Udacity statement)
FRANKFURT, April 6 Silicon Valley online
education start-up Udacity is spinning off a company that will
develop self-driving taxis, taking aim at the likes of Uber
Technologies Inc, the company said on Thursday.
Udacity was co-founded by Sebastian Thrun, who was also the
co-founder of the Google X research lab that led development of
Google's self-driving car.
The new company, dubbed Voyage Auto, will not build its own
cars but retrofit existing vehicles.
"I'm starting a new thing with great friends called Voyage
Auto," Chief Executive Oliver Cameron said on his LinkedIn page.
"We’re deploying autonomous taxis to real users very, very
soon."
Cameron is a former VP engineering and product at Udacity.
He said on his LinkedIn page that "Voyage is building an
extremely cheap and safe autonomous taxi service".
Voyage will operate independently from Udacity, which will
hold an undisclosed stake in the company.
Udacity is worth more than $1 billion. It is betting that
its focus on vocational courses for professionals, as well as
its work for global companies such as Google, will help it to
stand out in the fast-growing online education industry.
Udacity has an education program for developers of
self-driving cars. It has been followed by more than 6,600
students worldwide, the company said in a statement.
Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Nvidia and Delphi are among the
companies that have hired students from the program.
The LinkedIn page of Voyage Auto showed it had 4 employees.
Business Insider reported first about Voyage Auto. It said
Voyage would not be using any of the technology built by
Udacity's students, citing Chief Marketing Officer Shernaz
Daver.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Tom Heneghan)