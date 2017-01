SINGAPORE Feb 24 Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday launched "uberMOTO", its first motorcycle-hailing service, choosing Bangkok for a pilot project it says it's developing specifically for cities in emerging markets.

Two-wheeled taxis are a popular option in several of Southeast Asia's traffic-clogged cities. Grab, Uber's competitor in the region, already lets users book motorcycle taxis in some countries, including Thailand.

Uber's motorbike service launch comes a few weeks after it rolled out the option to pay with cash in Thailand. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)