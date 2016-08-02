UPDATE 1-China regulator says Didi, Uber deal will need Mofcom approval

(Adds Didi Chuxing response)
BEIJING Aug 2 A merger between Chinese
ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and the China unit of U.S. rival
Uber could face its first hiccup after China's commerce ministry
(Mofcom) said on Tuesday it had not received a necessary
application to allow the deal to go ahead.
However, Didi said there was no need to seek regulatory
approval, saying the two ride-hailing companies' lack of profits
meant they weren't required to file with the ministry.
Didi's acquisition of Uber's China operations, announced on
Monday, will create a roughly $35 billion ride-hailing giant and
could raise monopoly concerns as Didi claims an 87 percent
market share in China. Uber China is the second largest player.
Mofcom, one of China's anti-trust regulators, said at a news
briefing that the two firms need to seek approval for the deal
to go ahead. It had been unclear previously whether such a
filing would be required as both firms are loss-making in China.
"Mofcom has not currently received a merger filing related
to the deal between Didi and Uber," ministry spokesman Shen
Danyang said. "All transactors must apply to the ministry in
advance. Those that haven't applied won't be able to carry out a
merger" if they fall under applicable anti-trust and merger
rules, he said.
In an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday, Didi
contested Shen's assertion that the firm is required to apply
for approval.
"We are in close communication with authorities," said Didi.
"Some of the financial metrics of the transaction did not
meet the filing requirements. UberChina and Didi are not
profitable yet, and UberChina's turnover in 2015 didn't meet the
400 million yuan ($60.30 million) trigger requirement for the
anti-trust process."
Didi and Uber have been in a fierce battle in China,
spending billions of dollars to subsidise rides and win users.
Other players, however, could step up competition.
Jia Yueting, head of LeEco, the parent of smaller
ride-hailing rival Yidao, said in a social media post the firm
would offer steep rebates to attract passengers to help avoid a
monopoly in the market.
"Yidao will soon kick off an even more aggressive cashback
campaign," according to a translation of Jia's posting provided
by a LeEco spokeswoman.
Regulations released last week that take effect on Nov. 1
legitimise ride-hailing, but prohibit services from offering
rides below cost.
($1 = 6.6336 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring, Paul Carsten and Li Zimu, Norihiko
Shirouzu and Beijing monitoring team; Editing by Ian Geoghegan
and Adrian Croft)