UBI sells Swiss unit with no impact on earnings

MILAN Aug 19 Italian bank UBI said it had agreed to sell its Swiss unit Banque de Depots et de Gestion SA (BDG) to Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie SA as it strives to streamline its structure and dispose of non-strategic assets.

UBI said the sale of Lausanne-based BDG would have no significant impact on the group's income statement or its capital ratios.

UBI did not disclose a price for the sale of BDG, which has about 1 billion euros ($1.34 bln) in total funding and would be merged into Banque Cramer & Cie, possibly by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Cowell)

