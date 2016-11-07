Ubisoft CEO reiterates desire to keep group independent, eyes Netflix series

PARIS Nov 7 The head of French software games
developer Ubisoft reiterated on Monday his desire to
keep Ubisoft independent, in the face of pressure from
shareholder Vivendi, and added Ubisoft was in talks
with Netflix over a series.
Vivendi has been gradually increasing its stake in Ubisoft,
and holds more than 20 percent at the moment. But Vivendi ruled
out making a hostile takeover bid for Ubisoft in October.
Ubisoft's chairman and chief executive, Yves Guillemot, also
told reporters at a news briefing that there had been no new
contact with Vivendi.
Guillemot added Ubisoft was considering acquisitions in the
50-100 million euros ($110.7 million) price range, primarily in
the mobile phone games sector, and that Ubisoft was considering
hiring 500-1,000 staff in France over the next five years.
He also said Ubisoft's founding family was looking at ways
in which they could have the most control over Ubisoft.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
