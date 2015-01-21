版本:
MOVES-Koon Chow joins Union Bancaire Privee as forex strategist

Jan 21 Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee appointed Koon Chow senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.

Chow joins from Barclays Plc, where he was managing director heading the British bank's emerging markets strategy for local rates and foreign exchange, Union Bancaire said.

Based in London, Chow will run sovereign and foreign exchange research and provide trade ideas for Union Bancaire's sovereign and local currency strategies.

He has over 18 years of experience in emerging markets and has worked with Credit Suisse Group AG and Idealglobal. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
