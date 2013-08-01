Ex-UBS rogue trader Adoboli tries again for appeal

LONDON Aug 1 Former UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli has re-submitted his appeal against his fraud conviction
after a first attempt was rejected, court officials said.
Adoboli was convicted in November last year of two counts of
fraud over unauthorised trades that cost the Swiss bank $2.3
billion in 2011. He is serving a seven-year jail sentence.
At his trial, he admitted trading far in excess of
authorised limits and booking fictitious off-setting trades to
hide his true risk exposure, but argued that everything he did
was to make profits for UBS and was in line with bank culture.
The prosecution accused Adoboli of playing God with UBS's
money in the belief that he had the magic touch, driven by a
desire to be a star trader.
Adoboli filed an application to appeal against his
conviction and sentence in December.
Following normal procedures, it was considered by a single
judge without a hearing. Permission to appeal was refused in
June, court officials said.
Defendants whose applications are rejected at the first
stage have the option of re-submitting them for consideration by
three judges at a hearing. That is what Adoboli has done, his
lawyer Paul Lennon said.
"Kweku's appeal has gone into the inbox and he is now just
waiting his turn," Lennon said, adding that he did not know when
a hearing would take place.
Should Adoboli be granted permission to appeal as a result
of that hearing, the case would then move on to a full appeal
trial.
UBS was not a party to Adoboli's trial, which was a criminal
prosecution brought against him by the British state.