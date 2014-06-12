UBS taps ex-BofA banker for Americas investment bank role -memo

June 12 UBS has appointed Jerry
Marcus, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker,
as a vice chairman of its Americas investment bank, the Swiss
bank said in an internal memo.
The bank said Marcus, who previously headed BofA's retail
investment banking group, would focus primarily on bolstering
UBS's work servicing retailers when he joins in September
Marcus has more than 30 years of experience in investment
banking and began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1979,
the memo added.
The move comes less than a week after UBS hired a former
Credit Suisse banker as a vice chairman of its
financial institutions group in the Americas, and a month after
it brought ex-Barclays senior deal maker Ros Stephenson
on board.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Katharina Bart in
Zurich; editing by Gunna Dickson)