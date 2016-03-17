Deregulation slowdown poses biggest challenge to UBS in China

| SHANGHAI, March 17
deregulation is the biggest challenge facing UBS AG in
China, an executive at the Swiss bank said as it opened a branch
of its wealth management business in Shanghai on Thursday.
China's attempts to stem capital outflows as a result of a
depreciating yuan have led Beijing to backtrack on plans for
greater market liberalisation, such as the temporary suspension
of initiatives designed to open up outbound investment.
"The biggest challenge here is the pace of deregulation,"
Kathryn Shih, Asia pacific president at the world's largest
wealth manager, told Reuters.
Shih noted a slowdown in the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) programme, which allows Chinese
banks, insurers and mutual funds to buy offshore stocks and
other securities on behalf of clients and is one of the ways
Chinese firms and individuals can get money out of the country
legally.
"There was a lot of deregulation last year, people were
talking about QDII2, but with the market volatility some of that
has slowed down, so that's challenging for us," Shih said.
UBS wants more of the QDII quota made available in the
market so that the Swiss bank can offer products from global
markets, she added.
Sources told Reuters in January that Chinese regulators had
asked several domestic funds to postpone issuing new outbound
investment products to stem capital flight which was undermining
the value of the yuan and worrying global investors.
The push by UBS into China comes against a backdrop of
challenging conditions such as interest rate pressure and lower
activity in investment banking advisory business, highlighted by
its chief executive Sergio Ermotti on Wednesday.
These headwinds have not deterred the bank, which said in
January it was planning a hiring spree for its China wealth
management business.
And despite the strong domestic competitors UBS plans to
invest long-term in the Chinese market, deciding that in order
to get its name known it had chosen a strategic location in the
middle of Shanghai's commercial centre to plant its flag.
The plush new premises, with tastefully exposed brick-work
and a heated toilet seat for its VIPs, is situated in the
affluent Xintiandi area.
UBS already has wealth management offices in 10 locations
across six countries in Asia Pacific, with assets under
management of 272 billion Swiss francs ($281 billion)at the end
of 2015.
($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs)
