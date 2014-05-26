UBS names Hanning to head Asia-Pacific client solutions-memo

HONG KONG May 26 UBS AG has named Matt Hanning to be head of corporate client solutions (CCS) in the Asia-Pacific region, replacing Matthew Grounds, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

A UBS spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hanning, who joined UBS in Hong Kong in 2006 and most recently co-led the Asian investment banking business with David Chin, will report to Chi-Won Yoon and will join the bank's investment banking executive committee, UBS said in the memo.

Grounds stepped down from his role as head of CCS in the region, becoming head of the bank's Australasian business, according to the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto Editing by Matt Driskill)