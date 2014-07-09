版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 18:46 BJT

UBS cuts stake in Italy's Banca Carige to 1.8 pct-Consob

MILAN, July 9 Swiss-based bank UBS downsized its stake in Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige to 1.8 percent from 4.05 percent on June 30, a regulatory filing by Italian market regulator Consob showed on Wednesday.

Carige said on Friday it had raised 798.2 million euros ($1.09 billion) in a highly-dilutive rights issue that was 99.9 percent subscribed, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of a European review of banking assets.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐