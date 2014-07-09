UBS cuts stake in Italy's Banca Carige to 1.8 pct-Consob

BRIEF-Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
MILAN, July 9 Swiss-based bank UBS downsized its stake in Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige to 1.8 percent from 4.05 percent on June 30, a regulatory filing by Italian market regulator Consob showed on Wednesday.
Carige said on Friday it had raised 798.2 million euros ($1.09 billion) in a highly-dilutive rights issue that was 99.9 percent subscribed, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of a European review of banking assets.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle