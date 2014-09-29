UBS says started talks with some authorities to resolve FX probes

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ZURICH, Sept 29 UBS said on Monday some authorities have started talks about a possible resolution of a probe into alleged collusion and price-manipulation in the global currency market.
The talks looked at whether UBS had inadequate controls and could involve material monetary penalties, the bank said in a prospectus for a share-swap published on Monday.
UBS also said other authorities may start talks to resolve their FX probes in the near future. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock