版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 16:10 BJT

UBS says started talks with some authorities to resolve FX probes

ZURICH, Sept 29 UBS said on Monday some authorities have started talks about a possible resolution of a probe into alleged collusion and price-manipulation in the global currency market.

The talks looked at whether UBS had inadequate controls and could involve material monetary penalties, the bank said in a prospectus for a share-swap published on Monday.

UBS also said other authorities may start talks to resolve their FX probes in the near future. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐