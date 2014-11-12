版本:
UBS says has 86.55 pct of shares tendered so far in share swap

ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS said on Wednesday 86.55 percent of stakeholders had tendered their shares into a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

Zurich-based UBS said in a statement it had reduced the minimum acceptance condition to 66.67 percent, from 90 percent previosly, and extended the initial acceptance period of its share-for-share exchange offer to Nov. 20.

UBS launched the share-swap programme in September. It has previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
