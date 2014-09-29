版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 12:54 BJT

UBS launches share-for-share exchange for new holding company

ZURICH, Sept 29 UBS said on Monday it was launching a share-for-share exchange to set up a new holding company, UBS Group AG, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

The Swiss bank said in a statement it expected to propose a supplementary capital return of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. The payout will likely be in 2015, based on the current timetable.

Switzerland's largest lender said back in May it planned to break with its existing structure in which a parent company holds a host of interconnected branches, in order to satisfy regulators' demands for separate legal entities in different regions. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
