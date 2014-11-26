版本:
2014年 11月 26日

UBS says more than 90 pct of shares tendered into share exchange

ZURICH Nov 26 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said on Wednesday 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

The additional acceptance period is expected to begin on Nov. 26 and will expire on Dec. 10, UBS said.

UBS launched the share-for-share exchange in September. It has said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)
