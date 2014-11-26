UBS says more than 90 pct of shares tendered into share exchange

ZURICH Nov 26 UBS, Switzerland's
biggest bank, said on Wednesday 90.4 percent of shares had been
tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part
of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more
easily in a crisis.
The additional acceptance period is expected to begin on
Nov. 26 and will expire on Dec. 10, UBS said.
UBS launched the share-for-share exchange in September. It
has said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to
shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had
completed the transaction.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)