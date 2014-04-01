版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 13:11 BJT

UBS says board member Frey will not stand for reelection in May

ZURICH, April 1 UBS AG said on Tuesday that board member Rainer-Marc Frey will not stand for reelection at the Swiss bank's May 7 shareholders meeting because he is taking on additional, undisclosed professional commitments elsewhere. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill)
