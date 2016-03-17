MOVES-UBS hires two bankers for Latin American group

March 17 Swiss bank UBS Group AG has hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel Bassan to be part of the Latin American mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, according to an internal memo sent out on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the hires.

Martinez, a managing director who will become the head of Latin American M&A based in New York, joined in February after 20 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bear Stearns. He had been a member of JPMorgan's LatAm corporate and investment bank management committee, and was responsible for the region's real estate, lodging and power and utilities sectors.

Bassan, who is based in Sao Paulo, joins from Credit Suisse Group AG where he was a managing director responsible for technology, media and telecommunications, financial sponsors, education and real estate. Before Credit Suisse, he worked at BTG Pactual. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese)